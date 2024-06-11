January forecast was +2.4%

US growth seen at 2.5% vs 1.6% in Jan

China seen at 4.8% vs 4.5%

India seen at 6.6% vs 6.4% prior

Sees 2.7% global growth in 2025 and 2026

World Banks says that if interest rates stay higher for longer, then global growth could be 2.4% next year

This is all about the US, with the upgrade there accounting for 80% of the global improvement. I don't think any of this is a surprise to markets but it's a good reminder of what's changed since January and why the US dollar has been strong this year.