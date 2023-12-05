WTI crude oil settled down by 72-cents to $72.32 today.

It fell as low as $72.17, which was just a cent above the November low. The settlement today is the lowest since July.

It was a choppy session as oil bounced from the November low and got some support from higher Saudi-grade pricing and positive comments on extending the OPEC deal from Russia's Novak.

Still, that wasn't enough to spark any kind of sustainable rally as oil fell for the fourth day. A break of the November lows would squarely target the summer lows near $68.