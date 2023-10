The price of WTI crude futures is settling in at $81.02. That is down -$1.29 or -1.57% in the lowest price since August 30.

Looking at the daily chart, the move lower has now taken the price below its 100-day moving average at $81.28. The next target comes in at the 50% midpoint of the move up from the early May low. That level comes in at $79.30. Below that is the 200-day moving average at $78.14.