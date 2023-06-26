WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Termfutures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as Read this Term are settling at $69.37. That's up $0.21 or 0.30%. The high-priced theory reached $70.11. The low price extended to $68.71. Earlier in the Asia-Pacific session, prices moved higher following the brief Russian mutiny, but gains were capped as the uprising was quickly quashed.

On the negative side,a plunge in Germany's Ifo survey for June raised concerns of a recession, casting a shadow over the European morning session (and global growth). Last week the UK raise rates by 50 basis points and the Swiss National Bank raised rates by 25 basis points. In the prior week, the US skipped a change in policy, but the central bank did indicate that they anticipate two additional tightenings before year-end. The ECB raised rates by 25 basis points and signaled a likely additional hike in July

Technically the price of crude oil remains below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages. Both of those moving averages are near $70.40