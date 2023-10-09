The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $86.38 up $3.59 on the day..

The high price today reached $87.20

The low price extended to $84.74

At session lows, the price tested the swing high going back to August at $84.85. Although the price dipped briefly below that level, momentum to the downside could not be sustained and the price bounced higher. That level will be a close support level going forward. Below that a swing area between $82.35 and $83.32 would be eyed.

On the top side watch the $88.42 area (see chart below).