The price of WTI crude oil futures is settling at $86.66. That's unchanged on the day.

The high price today reached $87.43. The low price was at $85.65.

Technically, there is support against the August high at $84.85 and there is resistance against a swing area near $88.42. The range today was within those parameters.

The market is treading water with caution as a geopolitical situation plays out globally.