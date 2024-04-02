- Both sides should manage differences in a manner of mutual respect
- Both sides should continue to move forward on a stable, healthy and sustainable path, rather than turning back
- Bot hsides should respect each other, peacefully co-exist and achieve win-win cooperation
- US has supressed CHina on economic trade and technology, the list of sanctions against Chinese firms is getting longer
The read-out from China in his comments with Biden says:
- Exchanged views on Ukraine, Hong Kong, human rights, South China sea related issues, Korean peninsula.
- Blinken and Yellen will visit China in the near term.