  • Both sides should manage differences in a manner of mutual respect
  • Both sides should continue to move forward on a stable, healthy and sustainable path, rather than turning back
  • Bot hsides should respect each other, peacefully co-exist and achieve win-win cooperation
  • US has supressed CHina on economic trade and technology, the list of sanctions against Chinese firms is getting longer

The read-out from China in his comments with Biden says:

  • Exchanged views on Ukraine, Hong Kong, human rights, South China sea related issues, Korean peninsula.
  • Blinken and Yellen will visit China in the near term.