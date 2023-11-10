- Had candid, direct and productive discussions
- Emphasized that the US seeks a healthy economic relationship that benefits both countries over time
- Emphasized importance that both countries responsibly manage bilateral relationship
- Agreed to intensify communication to work together on shared challenges, including growth, financial stability and regulatory issues
- Yellen plans to visit China next year
- Expressed concern about China's controls on graphite, and other critical minerals
I think one of the reasons that US stocks are doing so well today is optimism about the Xi-Biden meetings next week but you don't see any of the same enthusiasm in Chinese ADRs so that thinking might be misplaced.