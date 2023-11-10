Had candid, direct and productive discussions

Emphasized that the US seeks a healthy economic relationship that benefits both countries over time

Emphasized importance that both countries responsibly manage bilateral relationship

Agreed to intensify communication to work together on shared challenges, including growth, financial stability and regulatory issues

Yellen plans to visit China next year

Expressed concern about China's controls on graphite, and other critical minerals

I think one of the reasons that US stocks are doing so well today is optimism about the Xi-Biden meetings next week but you don't see any of the same enthusiasm in Chinese ADRs so that thinking might be misplaced.