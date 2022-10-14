Here are two headlines that make no sense to me:

We're not asking other governments outside the price cap coalition to do anything

Potential purchasers of Russian oil need to understand they will be subject to oil price cap

Not trying to extend energy coalition beyond G7, EU and Australia

So a country like India will be subject to it but doesn't need to do anything? But what if India buys Russian oil above the price cap?

Part of me wants to see them try this price cap just to see it fail spectacularly.