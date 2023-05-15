US Treasury Secretary Yellen, from a letter she has written to Congress

U.S. Could default as early as June 1 without debt ceiling hike

Early June timing is based on additional information now available

Actual date for default could be 'a number of days or weeks later than these estimates'

Waiting until last minute to raise debt limit can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence

Have already seen Treasury's borrowing costs increasing substantially for securities maturing in early June