US Treasury Secretary Yellen says debt limit measures may be exhausted by the first of June.

“our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time”

This is way earlier than many analysts expect. Last week Goldman Sachs nominated much later that that:

Keep in mind folks that Yellen is a political appointee. Her June 1 warning needs to be viewed in that light, as a push to the folks in Congress to get on with negotiations, raising the debt ceiling, and funding the government.