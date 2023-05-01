US Treasury Secretary Yellen says debt limit measures may be exhausted by the first of June.
“our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time”
Keep in mind folks that Yellen is a political appointee. Her June 1 warning needs to be viewed in that light, as a push to the folks in Congress to get on with negotiations, raising the debt ceiling, and funding the government.