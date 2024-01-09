I posted earlier on the yen rally:

And on AUD's also:

USD/JPY has continued to fall, its under 143.60 now after hitting lows around 143.43. AUD/USD, meanwhile, is not quite impressive but its popped above 0.6731.

More generally, the USD is losing ground also against NZD, GBP, EUR.

The CAD is a bit of a laggard on the session after a rise during Canadian time despite the plunge (again!) in oil.

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news and there isn't much on the data agenda now ahead of Europe tim.

USD/JPY update: