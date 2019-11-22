A couple of option expiry levels to watch out for EUR/USD next week

Monday, 25 November

1.1000 (€311m)

1.1025-35 (€606m)

1.1055-65 (€417m)

1.1085-90 (€963m)

1.1145-55 (€1.2bn)





Tuesday, 26 November

1.1100 (€347m)



Wednesday, 27 November

1.0995-00 (€1.5bn)

1.1035-40 (€864m)

1.1050 (€556m)

1.1100-10 (€733m)

1.1115-20 (€1.1bn)

1.1125-35 (€2.6bn)

1.1150-60 (€1.6bn)



Thursday, 28 November

1.1025-35 (€886m)



Friday, 29 November

1.1000 (€442m)

1.1050-60 (€913m)

1.1065-70 (€1.1bn)

1.1100 (€1.7bn)



Just take note that the expiries and their respective size will continue to change in the run up to their rolling off time but we will update this on a day-to-day basis.





In terms of key economic releases next week, there is the German Ifo and GfK surveys but arguably the more important one will be the euro area inflation data on Friday, 29 November. As such, potential data-driven sentiment looks unexciting.





Some key technical levels to pair the above expiry levels:



a) Swing region resistance @ 1.0990-00

b) 100-day MA @ 1.1087

c) 100-hour MA @ 1.1071

d) 200-hour MA @ 1.1047

e) 14 November low @ 1.0989





