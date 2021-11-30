10-year Treasury yields fall below Friday lows as fresh risk-off wave hits

US 10-year yields down 6 bps to below 1.47%





That is the lowest in almost three weeks as the market is hit with a fresh risk-off wave after less optimistic vaccine comments by Moderna CEO here





We're all trading on virus news now and the latest twist hints at a suggestion of what we could see from the supposed vaccine data in a few weeks' time.





As mentioned earlier, there isn't much hurry to buy the dip in risk trades at the moment - especially not when there are many more weeks of these kinds of headlines to navigate through, so expect sentiment to hang on a thread in the meantime.





With bond yields being hit, USD/JPY also came close to testing 113.00 again and is knocking on the door of short-term support close to the level:



