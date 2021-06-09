All major indices are in the red for the day now

NASDAQ gives up gains. S&P also negative after trading above its all-time high closing level

The major stock indices of now turned negative with the NASDAQ giving up its earlier gains. The S&P index, after trading above it's high closing level, has also dipped into the red.





With 15 minutes left and trading, the snapshot of the market is showing:

S&P index -6.65 points or -0.16% at 4220.52



NASDAQ index -14.37 points or -0.10% at 13910.35



Dow -138 points were -0.4% at 34463

After the close Gamestop will be announcing earnings for the current quarter. The expectations are for earnings of $-0.84 on revenues of $1.2 billion. The up around $8 at $308.