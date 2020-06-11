AUD, NZD and CAD continue to fall vs the USD as stocks move toward the close

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

The AUDUSD is down -2.20%

The AUD, NZD and CAD continue to fall vs. the US dollar as stocks remain under pressure and "risk off" flows dominate.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is now broken below the June 3 low of 0.6856 and trades down to 0.6842. The pair is down -2.2% on the day with a high price up at 0.7005 and low price down 0.6840.

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD broke through its 200 hour moving average earlier in the day currently at 0.64558 and just reached a new intraday low of 0.6411. The next targets come in at 0.64019 down to 0.63914 (38.2% retracement). The currency pair is currently down -1.81%.

USDCAD: The USDCAD is currently up 1.53% after trading to a new session high of 1.3631. The low for the day was down near 1.3400.  Technically the pair has now extended above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 22 high. That level comes in at 1.35945. The next target is at 1.3671 and then the 50% retracement of the same move down at 1.3681.

