AUDUSD backs off after test of its 100 hour MA.

The price for the AUDUSD is now back down testing the 38.2% retracement of the range since the August 20 low. That level comes in at 0.73354.





Recall from yesterday, that 38.2% retracement level did hold support.





In earlier trading today, the price did cracked below the level on two separate occasions with the low reaching 0.7323. That was just above a swing area between 0.73163 and 0.73226 (see yellow area and green numbered circles and in the chart above)