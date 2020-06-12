AUDUSD bounces off trend line support (and near 0.6800)

Correction higher is moderate

The AUDUSD fell sharply from the Wednesday's high in trading yesterday, and continued the fall today. That move lower took the price to a low for the week (and since June 2) at 0.67989. Looking at the hourly chart, the fall stalled a upward sloping trend line. Rising stocks and the technical hold gave the dip buyers a couple reasons to buy. They pushed the price higher.









The last 6 or so hours has seen the pair stall. Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the price stalled around the 38.2% (but below the 50%) of the move down from the Wednesday high (38.2% comes in at 0.68997 and the high reached 0.69107). That makes the correction of the plain-vanilla variety. The price has fallen back lower and trades at the NY session low. The 200 bar comes in at 0.6858. A move below would be more bearish.





Stocks are coming off their highs for the day and yields are also off highs and that is contributing to the weaker tone.