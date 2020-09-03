AUDUSD cracks below its 200 hour MA on risk off flows

Nasdaq now down over -500 points or -4.25%

The AUDUSD has cracked below its 200 hour moving average at 0.72848 and is currently testing the 50% retracement of the move up from the August 20 low at 0.72741. A move below the 50% retracement would look toward the lower trend line at 0.7260 (and moving lower).









Stocks continued to tumble with the NASDAQ index falling over -500 points or -4.25%, which is helping the risk off sentiment. The S&P index is down over 100 points now hour or -2.86%.. The Dow industrial average is down 635 points or -2.18%.







The NASDAQ index is approaching its 100 hour moving average at 11466.84. It just fell below its 38.2% retracement at 11573.127 of the move up from the August 11 low. The index currently trades at 11517.










