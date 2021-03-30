AUD/USD falls back towards the head-and-shoulders neckline

AUD/USD back in focus





AUD/USD found a bit of breathing room from the neckline of a closely-watched head-and-shoulders pattern yesterday. But today it gave it all back and is now threatening a break lower.





Seasonally, April is a good month for AUD/USD, averaging a 1.24% gain over the past 20 years but that didn't hold up for four straight years from 2016-2019 so keep that in mind.





I think one of the best trades out there is betting against the RBA's yield curve control by selling 4-year Aussie futures. Whether they crack in April is a different story... it seems a bit premature.

