AUD/USD falls to test key near-term levels as dollar gains further traction on the day

Dollar extends gains in European morning trade









AUD/USD has pretty much erased the gains yesterday in a fall to 0.7612 as it tests the confluence of the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7614-15 currently.





Break below that and sellers will seize near-term control, putting pressure on the 0.7600 handle with eyes looking at the recent neckline from the head-and-shoulders pattern. That region is seen around 0.7532-64 so that will be a key test for buyers.





Elsewhere, USD/JPY has also moved up to a session high of 110.50 - nearing its 100-hour moving average @ 110.55 - while cable is posting fresh lows of 1.3822 and testing its own 100-hour moving average @ 1.3829 at the moment.







The euro is keeping more resilient though, holding little changed just above 1.1800 against the greenback so far on the day.

The dollar is trading to fresh highs against most major currencies currently, paring back losses sustained yesterday to start the week.