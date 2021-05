100/200 hour MA at 0.7776 area

The AUDUSD after testing the 100/200 hour area for 5 consecutive hourly bars has made a break for it with a break above the MA levels currently near converged at 0.7775 to 0.7777. The price is currently trading at 0.7785.









Risk now is a move back below those moving average levels. IF broken, there should be sellers on the disappointment .