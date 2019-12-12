AUDUSD moves back toward 200 day MA

No closes above 200 day MA since March 2018

The AUDUSD is moving back toward session highs and in the process, the pairs 200 day MA at 0.69088. The AUDUSD price has not closed above the 200 day MA since March 2018. We currently trade just a few pips off the MA level.













However it is trading at new session highs and looks to test the high from yesterday at 0.66024. The lows today stalled near the high price from last week at 0.65733 and above the 38.2% retracement of the move up from yesterday's trade at 0.65716. That kept the bulls in play.













The NZDUSD has had less of an upward bias today. In fact, the price has been contained to a 25 pip trading range (vs 42 pip average of the last 22 trading days).