AUDUSD tests lows for the day and below the 100 hour MA

Lots of ups and downs in the forex today

The AUDUSD is another pair that has seen it's share of ups and downs in trading today.









The pair is back down testing the low for the day at 0.6800 and in the process is moving back below the 100 hour MA at 0.68033. Earlier in the day, the price moved below that moving average, only to bounce back, and revisit an earlier high. That high was also just below the falling 200 hour MA (green line). There has been a reluctance against the 200 hour MA earlier today and during yesterday's trading (see chart above).



Sellers are still in control in the pair and are trying to make a play for lower levels now.