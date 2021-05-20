Bitcoin ratchets back up to $42,000

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | bitcoin

Nears the breakdown low

Bitcoin is up nearly 10% today in a continuing fast rebound from yesterday's spike low down to $30,000.

It's now approaching an important resistance level. It repeatedly tested $42,700-$43,000 earlier this week before breaking through and then breaking down. That support level is now resistance.

If it could get back above, it would be a miraculous comeback but I suspect it will struggle here.

You have to feel for the 775K accounts that were liquidated for more than $8.6 billion yesterday.

