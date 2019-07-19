Broad US stock indices turn negative on the day.

Greg Michalowski

S&P index fails on reach above 3000 today (so far)

The broader US stock indices have turned negative on the day as London/European traders look to exit.

A snapshot is showing:
  • S&P index down -2.55 points or -0.09%
  • Nasdaq index down -6.44 points ro -0.08%
  • The Dow is still up 30 points or 0.11%
The S&P index did trade over the 3000 level again, reaching a high or 3006.02 before reversing back down.

The Nasdaq index reached a high of 8245.77 but is now below the 8200 level (trading at 8198 now). 
