Broad US stock indices turn negative on the day.

S&P index fails on reach above 3000 today (so far)



The broader US stock indices have turned negative on the day as London/European traders look to exit.





A snapshot is showing:

S&P index down -2.55 points or -0.09%

Nasdaq index down -6.44 points ro -0.08%

The Dow is still up 30 points or 0.11% The S&P index did trade over the 3000 level again, reaching a high or 3006.02 before reversing back down.





The Nasdaq index reached a high of 8245.77 but is now below the 8200 level (trading at 8198 now).