Cable hits five-month highs as pound jumps after UK and EU reach Brexit agreement

Cable looks towards the 1.30 handle next

The pound is posting solid gains on the day as Boris Johnson manages to strike a deal with European leaders, although now the big question remains, is the DUP on board and can Johnson get this through a parliamentary vote?





There is plenty of optimism so far but it has to be put into context. Theresa May also had a Brexit deal but could not get hers through parliament at the end of the day. Will it be different for Johnson?





Update: A couple of news sources are reporting that the DUP isn't quite on board just yet and that is seeing the pound pare some of its gains. Cable back down to 1.2920 from a high of 1.2990 earlier.



