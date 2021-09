Cable down a full cent





It's going from bad to worse with the S&P 500 now down 107 points and breaking the 100-day moving average.







The negativity is weighing on cable as it hits a new low of 1.3641, down a full cent on the day. It's a marginal new low as the FX market paints a more mixed picture, in part due to US rate differentials coming in on a strong bid in Treasuries.