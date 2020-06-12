CFTC commitments of traders. EUR longs at highest since May 22, 2018
Technical Analysis
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending June 9, 2020.
Highlights:
- Prior week
- EUR long 96K vs 81K long last week. Longs increased by 15K.
- GBP short 24K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 12K.
- JPY long 17K vs 33K long last week. Longs trimmed by 16K.
- CHF long 2K vs 9K long last week. Longs trimmed by 7K.
- AUD short 37k vs 41K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
- NZD short 11K vs 13K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- CAD short 25k vs 33K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K
- EUR longs at the highest level since May 22, 2018