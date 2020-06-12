CFTC commitments of traders. EUR longs at highest since May 22, 2018

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | commitment-of-traders

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending June 9, 2020.

  • Prior week
  • EUR long 96K vs 81K long last week. Longs increased by 15K. 
  • GBP short 24K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 12K.  
  • JPY long 17K vs 33K long last week. Longs trimmed by 16K.  
  • CHF long 2K vs 9K long last week. Longs trimmed by 7K.  
  • AUD short 37k vs 41K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K
  • NZD short 11K  vs 13K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • CAD short 25k vs 33K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K 

Highlights:
  • EUR longs at the highest level since May 22, 2018
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending June 9, 2020.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose