CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs increased. CAD longs increase
Weekly futures forex positioning data from the CFTC
- EUR long 109K vs 104K long last week. Longs increased by 5K
- GBP long 24K vs 31K long last week. Longs trimmed by 7K
- JPY short 47K vs 50K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
- CHF short 0K vs 1K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- AUD short 2K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
- NZD long 6K vs 8K long last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
- CAD long 49K vs 45K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
Highlights:
- EUR longs remain the biggest position and moved further away from the 100K level with a 5K increase
- CAD longs at 49K is the next largest long position
- JPY is the only meaningful short position at -47K
- GBP longs were trimmed as the pair approaches the midpoint of the trading range since 2014 near 1.4300.
