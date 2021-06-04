CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs increased. CAD longs increase

Author: Greg Michalowski

Weekly futures forex positioning data from the CFTC

  • EUR long 109K vs 104K long last week. Longs increased by 5K
  • GBP long 24K vs 31K long last week. Longs trimmed by 7K
  • JPY short 47K vs 50K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
  • CHF short 0K vs 1K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • AUD short 2K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • NZD long 6K vs 8K long last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • CAD long 49K vs 45K long last week. Longs increased by 4K
Highlights:
  • EUR longs remain the biggest position and moved further away from the 100K level with a 5K increase
  • CAD longs at 49K is the next largest long position
  • JPY is the only meaningful short position at -47K
  • GBP longs were trimmed as the pair approaches the midpoint of the trading range since 2014 near 1.4300. 
