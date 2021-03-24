Crude oil erases yesterday's sharp declines

The high for the day reached $61.34. The low extended to $57.29. The move back to the upside was able to test its 38.2% retracement of the move down from the cycle high at $67.79. That retracement level comes in at $61.28. The price also extended back above its 100 hour moving average currently at $60.25.





The current price is trading between those technical extremes. So there is a little battle that should go on between the 2 levels.