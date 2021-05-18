Crude oil falls below 100 and 200 hour moving averages

The price of WTI crude oil futures fell down toward the $64 level (the low reached $64.11). In the process, the 100 /200 hour MAs were broken at $65.30 and $65.16 respectively. It would take a move back above those moving averages to increase the bullish bias now. Sellers are now more in control.





On the downside, the next target comes in at the 50% retracement of the move up from the April 22 low. That level comes in at $63.79. The low price from last week reach down to $63.04 and would be a another target on increased bearish momentum.





The high today reached around $67. That did take the price above the May highs at $66.60 and $66.73. The failure to extend higher, turned buyers and sellers. The breaking below the moving averages increased the sellers control.