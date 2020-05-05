Crude oil futures continues its corrective run higher. WTI up over 14%

Trades at the highest level since April 13

The price of crude oil futures continue to move higher. The June contract is currently up $3.03 or 14 points 86% at $23.44. The high price reached $23.48. The low price today was at $21.13.





Hopes that the global reopening leads to increased demand for the crude oil complex is helping to propel the price higher.





Earlier today, Pres. Trump tweeted his support:













Looking at the daily chart below, the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the 2020 high to the 2020 low comes in at $25.17. The 50 day moving average is at $25.49. Those are longer-term targets that if broken would be more positive for crude oil. The price last traded above its 50 day moving average back on January 13.