Crude oil futures settle at $39.77

Down -$1.60 or -3.87%

The price of crude oil futures are settling at $39.77. That is down -$1.60 or -3.87%. 

The high for the day reached $41.87 and the low extended to $39.35. 

A week ago the price for the October contract closed at $42.97.  

Today's close was the lowest since June 30.  The price is also closing below the 200 and 50 day MAs at $42.84 and $41.60 respectively.  The price remains above the 100 day MA at $37.55.  The bias is still more bearish with the closes below the 200 and 50 day MAs (it is also below the 50% of the 2020 range at $41.79). 

