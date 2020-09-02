Crude oil futures settle at $41.51

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Crude oil futures fall $-1.25 down -2.9%

The price of WTI crude oil futures is settling at $41.51. That's down $1.25 or -2.92%.

The high price reached $42.21. The low price extended to $41.23.

The move down today fell below its 50% retracement of the 2020 trading range at $42 for the October contract. The declines also came despite much larger than expected drawdown in crude oil inventories of -9.362 million barrels (expectations -2.0 million barrels). Gasoline inventories also had a larger drawdown of -4.32 million vs. -3.05 million estimate.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose