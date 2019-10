Down $-0.12 or -0.23%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $52.63. That's down - $0.12 or -0.23%







The high for the day reach $53.27



The low for the day extended down to $51.81







Looking at the hourly chart. the price has moved above and below the 100 hour MA (blue line currently at $52.75). The price has moved back toward this MA into the close.