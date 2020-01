Trades below $52

The price of crude oil is trading to a new low at $51.77. That is a new low for the year, and the lowest level since October 10.













The contract price is approaching swing lows from 2019. The closest is from October 10 at $51.38 of the lows include $51.23 (February 2018 low), $50.99 (October 3), $50.60 (June 5) and $50.52 (August 7). There a lot of swing lows between $50.52 and $51.38.