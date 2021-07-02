Dollar a touch firmer as the session gets underway

The bid in the greenback this week has been unrelenting

The dollar is stretching gains across the board now as the narrow ranges are starting to expand in early European morning trade.





EUR/USD is down to 1.1827 with sellers eyeing 1.1800 next while GBP/USD has eased to 1.3745 as the drop below 1.3800 gathers further momentum for now.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is tracking to fresh lows since December last year with support at 0.7462 starting to give way to a potential drop towards 0.7400 next:



