Dollar eases slightly on the session

Some light moves as Treasury yields ease a little too

EUR/USD is up 0.3% to 1.1560 while GBP/USD is up 50 pips to 1.3635 on the day as the dollar is seen easing slightly in European morning trade.





I'd still chalk all of this up to a bit of a push and pull in terms of overall dollar sentiment since trading yesterday, with long-end yields retreating at the time. 10-year yields are keeping lower now, down to 1.565% and 30-year yields also down to 2.07% on the session.





That is likely putting some light pressure on the greenback though USD/JPY is not too fazed as it keeps around 113.50-55 for the time being.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD has turned around a drop from 0.7340 to 0.7360 while USD/CAD is starting to inch closer towards its July low as it is down to 1.2436:



