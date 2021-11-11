Dollar extends post-CPI gains to kick start the session

Dollar continues to run hot across the board

EUR/USD is making fresh lows on the day, down to 1.1460 while GBP/USD has slumped to its lowest since December last year in a drop to 1.3385:









It's a slippery slope for both pairs with the case for EUR/USD outlined here and in the case of GBP/USD, there isn't much stopping sellers - at least from a technical perspective - from driving a move towards the 100-week moving average (red line) next @ 1.3278.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD is also up to fresh one-month highs of 1.2525 and inching closer towards a test of its 100-day moving average @ 1.2537.





Meanwhile, the aussie is slumping by 0.4% to just below 0.7300 with sellers continuing the downside break this week and with there being little in the way of a test of trendline support near 0.7240 next before the September lows @ 0.7170 come into play.



