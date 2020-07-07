Dollar gains further ground on the session

The dollar is returning back in favour today







The market is staying choppy to kick start the week with yesterday's China euphoria having faded and investors have to deal with another barrage of coronavirus headlines.

As such, the dollar is extending gains on the session as we see EUR/USD slip to a low of 1.1260 while USD/JPY is also climbing to a high of 107.70 currently.





Elsewhere, cable is down to 1.2465 and is looking to test waters under its 100-hour moving average. That will put the near-term bias more neutral as sellers wrestle back some control ahead of North American trading later today:









Meanwhile, AUD/USD is continuing to stay pressured after the aussie was sent lower following news of Melbourne going back to lockdown earlier at the start of the session:









The pair has broken under its 100-hour moving average as well, switching the near-term bias to being more neutral and is testing yesterday's low @ 0.6925.





A break under that will put pressure on the 200-hour moving average @ 0.6907 next.





The greenback is firmer across the board, benefiting from the risk-off tones in the market as we see European equities push losses of over 1% now and US futures also seen lower by around 0.9% in European morning trade.