Dollar gains to kick off the session

EUR/USD slumps to a fresh one-month low of 1.0753

The dollar and yen are keeping firmer to start the European morning as we see some mildly softer risk tones play out. The greenback has moved to a fresh one-month high against the euro, with EUR/USD easing to 1.0753.





Notably, price is breaking through the daily support around 1.0769-78 and this sets up a potential test towards the March lows next.





Both the dollar and yen are advancing to session highs against most other major currencies as well, with the aussie and kiwi continuing to ease further.



