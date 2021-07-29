Dollar keeps softer to start European morning trade

Dollar stays on the backfoot as the post-Fed vibes continue

The greenback is staying on defensive to start the session, falling to fresh session lows now as major currencies begin to extend their respective ranges today.













Elsewhere, AUD/USD is closing back in on 0.7400 while NZD/USD is up 0.5% to 0.6985 currently, with the latter contesting trendline resistance @ 0.6981 on the day.





USD/CAD is also building further downside momentum as it falls to 1.2472 - breaching below 1.2500 and the 38.2 retracement level of the recent upswing @ 1.2501.





Further key support is seen closer to 1.2400 in the pair though there are some minor support levels seen around 1.2420 to 1.2440 as well for the time being.



