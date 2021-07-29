Dollar keeps softer to start European morning trade
Technical Analysis
Dollar stays on the backfoot as the post-Fed vibes continue
The greenback is staying on defensive to start the session, falling to fresh session lows now as major currencies begin to extend their respective ranges today.
GBP/USD is up to 1.3950 with buyers looking to target 1.4000 next. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is up to fresh two-week highs of 1.1869 but keep in mind that there are large expiries layered between here and 1.1900 that could limit any major upside push.
Elsewhere, AUD/USD is closing back in on 0.7400 while NZD/USD is up 0.5% to 0.6985 currently, with the latter contesting trendline resistance @ 0.6981 on the day.
USD/CAD is also building further downside momentum as it falls to 1.2472 - breaching below 1.2500 and the 38.2 retracement level of the recent upswing @ 1.2501.
Further key support is seen closer to 1.2400 in the pair though there are some minor support levels seen around 1.2420 to 1.2440 as well for the time being.