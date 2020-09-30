Stocks moving down. Gold up. Yields lower and dollar higher

The dollar is still lower vs the GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD but prices are off the low USD extremes.













The correction higher in the dollar has led to a decline in the precious metals. The price spot gold reached a high price of $1902.35. It is now and down $9.40 at $1888.66.





US yields have also given up some of the earlier rise in yields. The 10 year is at 0.680%. It reached 0.702% at the high.





There are 30 minutes left to go in the equity trading day.







The moves are also being reversed in the stocks as they give back gains. The Nasdaq was up 192 points. It is now up 40 points. The S&P was up 58.09 points. It is up 13.6 points currently. The Dow was up 573 points. THe index is currently up 213 points.