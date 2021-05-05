Dollar nudges a little lower on the session

The greenback eases slightly across the board

EUR/USD has pared its earlier losses from 1.1990 to 1.2015 while GBP/USD has also bounced off lows of 1.3876 to 1.3925 currently as the dollar eases a little.





The antipodeans are capitalising on that, with NZD/USD rising to 0.7192 helped by a strong NZ labour market report earlier in the day while AUD/USD is up to a session high of 0.7741 and testing its 100-hour moving average at the moment:









In general, AUD/USD has been relatively choppy for the last three weeks or so as gains remain capped closer to 0.7800 in the bigger picture while buyers are fending off any decline near its 100-day moving average, now seen @ 0.7705.



