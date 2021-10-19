Dollar on the backfoot ahead of European trading
Technical Analysis
Dollar resumes fall after a bit of a breather yesterday
The greenback is modestly lower across the board as we are seeing some decent moves play out going into Europe today. Treasury yields erasing its advance late on yesterday isn't quite helping with the mood, alongside the technicals for the time being.
EUR/USD is up 0.4% to 1.1650 levels, its highest in nearly three weeks and taking aim at the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.1671 next:
USD/JPY is also sitting slightly lower at 114.10 at the moment, down roughly 20 pips.
Meanwhile, USD/CAD looks poised to continue its downside momentum as sellers potentially eye a push back towards 1.2000 in the bigger picture if the loonie fundamentals continue to keep more solid in the weeks ahead.
Elsewhere, the aussie is among the lead gainers as buyers keep the push above its 100-day moving average and 0.7400 to its highest levels in six weeks and nearing key resistance around 0.7469-78 next: