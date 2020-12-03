Dollar recoups some ground, equities slightly softer on the session so far

The greenback pares most of its earlier losses on the session

EUR/USD has slipped back to 1.2104 currently, after having posted a session high of 1.2139 earlier as the dollar gave up further ground in early trades.





The greenback is now paring that earlier decline as we also see AUD/USD turn flat at 0.7415 after having risen to a high of 0.7437 at the start of the session.





For EUR/USD, price action is now caught in a push around the 23.6/76.4 retracement level @ 1.2103 again but as long as the pair keeps above 1.2000, there is little to suggest any imminent breakdown in the topside momentum in the big picture.









Elsewhere, European equities are down near session lows now with the DAX seen lower by 0.6% while S&P 500 futures are also lingering near session lows, down by 0.2%.





There is a slight pullback in the risk mood with 10-year Treasury yields also down to the lows for the day around 0.931% currently.



