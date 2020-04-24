Dollar slips further as US futures steadily climb higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | eurusd

The dollar and yen are down across the board

EUR/USD D1 24-04
See here for global coronavirus case data
EUR/USD is starting to threaten a move back above 1.0800 and that will be a key blow for the greenback momentum as we look towards North American trading.

The dollar is keeping weaker on the session as we see US futures steadily climb higher, with S&P 500 futures now up by 0.8% and back above 2,800:

E-minis 24-04
The dollar isn't the only one being dragged lower in all of this as the yen is also a victim as well though the movements are still relatively contained for the most part.

Here's a snapshot of how major currencies are performing at the moment:

WCRS 24-04

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose