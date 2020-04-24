Dollar slips further as US futures steadily climb higher
Technical Analysis
The dollar and yen are down across the board
EUR/USD is starting to threaten a move back above 1.0800 and that will be a key blow for the greenback momentum as we look towards North American trading.
The dollar is keeping weaker on the session as we see US futures steadily climb higher, with S&P 500 futures now up by 0.8% and back above 2,800:
The dollar isn't the only one being dragged lower in all of this as the yen is also a victim as well though the movements are still relatively contained for the most part.
Here's a snapshot of how major currencies are performing at the moment: