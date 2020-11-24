Dow and S&P close at record highs. Dow 30,000.

Russell 2000 closes at a record high as well

The Dow, S&P and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels for the day. Moreover, the Dow 30 close above the 30K level for the first time ever.





The S&P had the best day in 3 weeks.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 57.84 points or 1.62% to 3635.42



Nasdaq up 156.15 points or 1.31% to 12036.78

Dow rose 454.97 points or 1.54% to 30046.24

United Airlines, +9.87%



American Airlines, +9.29%



Wells Fargo, plus a .78%



Exxon Mobil, +7.51%



Citigroup, +7.04%



Tesla, +6.52%



Delta Air Lines, +6.37%



Bank of America, +5.82%



Morgan Stanley, +5.51%



PNC financial, +4.83%



J.P. Morgan, +4.63%



Walt Disney, +3.78%

Some losers today included:

Chew -2.71%

Goodrx, -2.59%

Rackspace, -2.4%

Square, -2.21%

Nvidia, -1.39%

Chipotle, -1.39%



Slack, -1.2%

Amgen, -0.87%



General Mills, -0.74%

Zoom, -0.6%

Micron, -0.34%

Procter & Gamble, -0.32%



Winners today included energy, financials and transportation. Some of the biggest winners include: