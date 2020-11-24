Dow and S&P close at record highs. Dow 30,000.
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 closes at a record high as well
The Dow, S&P and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels for the day. Moreover, the Dow 30 close above the 30K level for the first time ever.
The S&P had the best day in 3 weeks.
The final numbers are showing:
Winners today included energy, financials and transportation. Some of the biggest winners include:
- S&P index up 57.84 points or 1.62% to 3635.42
- Nasdaq up 156.15 points or 1.31% to 12036.78
- Dow rose 454.97 points or 1.54% to 30046.24
- United Airlines, +9.87%
- American Airlines, +9.29%
- Wells Fargo, plus a .78%
- Exxon Mobil, +7.51%
- Citigroup, +7.04%
- Tesla, +6.52%
- Delta Air Lines, +6.37%
- Bank of America, +5.82%
- Morgan Stanley, +5.51%
- PNC financial, +4.83%
- J.P. Morgan, +4.63%
- Walt Disney, +3.78%
Some losers today included:
- Chew -2.71%
- Goodrx, -2.59%
- Rackspace, -2.4%
- Square, -2.21%
- Nvidia, -1.39%
- Chipotle, -1.39%
- Slack, -1.2%
- Amgen, -0.87%
- General Mills, -0.74%
- Zoom, -0.6%
- Micron, -0.34%
- Procter & Gamble, -0.32%
- AMD, -0.29%