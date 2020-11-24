Dow and S&P close at record highs. Dow 30,000.

Technical Analysis

Russell 2000 closes at a record high as well

The Dow, S&P and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels for the day. Moreover, the Dow 30 close above the 30K level for the first time ever. 

The S&P had the best day in 3 weeks.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 57.84 points or 1.62% to  3635.42
  • Nasdaq up 156.15 points or 1.31% to 12036.78
  • Dow rose 454.97 points or 1.54% to 30046.24
Winners today included energy, financials and transportation. Some of the biggest winners include:
  • United Airlines, +9.87%
  • American Airlines, +9.29%
  • Wells Fargo, plus a .78%
  • Exxon Mobil, +7.51%
  • Citigroup, +7.04%
  • Tesla, +6.52%
  • Delta Air Lines, +6.37%
  • Bank of America, +5.82%
  • Morgan Stanley, +5.51%
  • PNC financial, +4.83%
  • J.P. Morgan, +4.63%
  • Walt Disney, +3.78%
Some losers today included:
  • Chew -2.71%
  • Goodrx, -2.59% 
  • Rackspace, -2.4%
  • Square, -2.21%
  • Nvidia, -1.39%
  • Chipotle, -1.39%
  • Slack, -1.2%
  • Amgen, -0.87%
  • General Mills, -0.74%
  • Zoom, -0.6%
  • Micron, -0.34%
  • Procter & Gamble, -0.32%
  • AMD, -0.29%
