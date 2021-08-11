Dow and S&P open at record intraday highs.

NASDAQ also higher after erasing pre-market declines off of the less scary CPI





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow up 126 points or 0.36% at 35390

S&P up 10.41 points or 0.23% of 4446.96



NASDAQ up 44 points or 0.30% at 14833.30

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $16.70 or 0.97% at $1745.65.

Spot silver is trading up $0.21 or 0.90% at $23.52



WTI crude oil futures are trading lower by $1.08 or -1.58% at $67.38



Bitcoin is up $715 and $46,324 in the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the five year down -1.1 basis points and the 30 year up 1.6 basis point. The 10 year is near unchanged at 1.342%.

In the forex, the USD fell after the CPI data and is now the weakest of the major currencies (helping to push up gold in the process). The NZD is the strongest.



